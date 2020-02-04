Gandhi's killer evokes admiration like never before

MEERUT, India – In the shadow of a fig tree, a group of faithful recite Sanskrit mantras. A couple of men come forward and light a fire. Then they begin to walk, with their hands crossed, as on a trail, towards a statue.

Some cover flowers on it. Others sing songs of value to the statue. It is from Nathuram Vinayak Godse, who murdered Mohandas K. Gandhi, the revered father of Indian independence and a symbol of nonviolent resistance throughout the world.

The Indians consider Gandhi one of the parents of their nation. But the rise of a Hindu nationalist government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has uncorked many extremist beliefs, and admiration for Gandhi's murderer, among some, has become more open. It is a sign of how much India has changed in the five and a half years since Modi took office.

"Gandhi was a traitor," said Pooja Shakun Pandey, who blames Gandhi for the partition and who participated in a recent ceremony that worshiped Mr. Godse on the anniversary of Gandhi's murder. "He deserved to be shot in the head."