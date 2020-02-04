G-Eazy crying after Trippie Redd trolls him for Megan Thee Stallion Romance

%MINIFYHTML90b058eb219a5cc0db775d9cb0b35a1911% %MINIFYHTML90b058eb219a5cc0db775d9cb0b35a1912%

WENN / Instagram / WENN / Avalon

The rapper of & # 39; 6 Kiss & # 39; Compare the 30-year-old star and rapper from & # 39; Big Ole Freak & # 39; with a skinny white man and a black woman in the image he shares on Instagram.

Up News Info –

Megan Thee Stallion Y G-EazyThe relationship continues to become a hot topic on the Internet, so much so that Trippie Redd I couldn't help weighing it. Arriving at his Instagram account on Monday, February 3, rapper "6 Kiss" made the clown "No Limit" for dating Hot Girl Summer.

His publication consisted of two images, the first of which was a photo of Eazy and Megan curled up on a sofa. Meanwhile, in the second photo, a skinny white man was seen being caressed by a black woman and seemed to be in love with each other. When comparing the new couple with the white man and the black woman in the second photo, Trippie simply captioned the post with an emoji crying and laughing.

%MINIFYHTML90b058eb219a5cc0db775d9cb0b35a1913% %MINIFYHTML90b058eb219a5cc0db775d9cb0b35a1914%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML90b058eb219a5cc0db775d9cb0b35a1915% %MINIFYHTML90b058eb219a5cc0db775d9cb0b35a1916%

Many found the photo funny, with the rapper Flame of Waka Flocka commenting below, "This nixxa plays too much." In the meantime, Kelly machine gun, who previously had a fight with Eazy, simply said "mannnnnn", along with an emoji that cried and laughed.

Even Eazy himself reacted to the post, leaving a lot of emojis crying in the comments section. But Trippie clearly did not regret his action because he replied: "My brother had to do it."

Eazy and Megan first caused dating rumors when they saw them getting comfortable at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami, Florida. Shortly after that, Instagram officers were made with their relationship when the 30-year-old star posted a video of them on the photo-sharing site. In the video, Eazy could be seen sucking his face while rubbing his thighs while Megan put his arm around her neck.

In addition to the video, he posted a photo of her on his account along with a lot of blue-hearted emoticons. As for Megan, she still stands firm about her romance.