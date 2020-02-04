From Doc to Politician, Patrick Dempsey plans his return to television

Patrick Dempsey It goes from a television doctor to a television politician. ME! News has learned the first Grey's Anatomy star will star in the new CBS pilot Forms and means and also serves as executive producer.

The new potential series, one of the many in dispute at CBS, follows a powerful congressman who has lost faith in politics and begins to work in secret with a young congressman from the opposite party hoping to subvert the blocked system that helped to create. Together, they could save American politics … if they don't catch them.

Mike Murphy Y Ed Redlich They are writers and executive producers of the CBS Television Studios project. Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi Y Tom Lassally They are executive producers. Joannie Burstein He is executive co-producer.

Since I left Grey's Anatomy, Dempsey appeared on the screen in Bridget Jones baby, in the miniseries The truth about the Harry Quebert affair and the Italian series Got damn.