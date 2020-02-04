Fran Drescher recalls the request that Donald Trump made about the babysitter

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, Gary Gershoff / Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
Flushing's striking girl once left Donald Trump a little nervous.
A long time ago when, in 1993, the now president got a guest place in Fran Dreschersitcom The babysitter, where he naturally played himself. Unfortunately, being a rich friend of Charles ShaughnessyMr. Sheffield did not necessarily please the 73-year-old man. "I stopped in this scene," Drescher recalled in Late night with seth meyers", and I told them both:" All of you, millionaires, are the same. "And,quot;Peter (Jacobson), now my ex-gay husband, received a note from his assistant, Donald Trump's assistant saying: ‘Mr. Trump is not a millionaire. He is a billionaire and we would like the script to change. "
But the actress was not influenced so easily. "I thought that seemed too much in money because I know that Fran would have described anyone who was rich as a millionaire," he confessed. "But saying billionaire seems like a specific option. So we asked him if it would be okay if we wrote a billionaire. And he said it was fine."
Maybe she and her ex will charge that note soon. "Peter somehow knew he shouldn't throw that away and has it framed in his office," he told the host. Seth Meyers. "eBay!"
The beloved comedy followed Fran Fine, lover of cheetah prints, while caring (and coveting) the children of a wealthy producer. And although it ended in 1999 after six seasons, he will soon return: Drescher is making him a Broadway musical along with his ex-husband and Crazy ex girlfriend& # 39; s Rachel Bloom.
"No one has yet been chosen," Drescher and Jacobson said in a statement, according to The Hollywood reporter. "We are conspiring, but we are sure that we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice."
"Of course I would do it myself," the actress added. "But we would have to change the title to The grandmother".
