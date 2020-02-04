Fakir D & # 39; oudairies could go directly to Cheltenham | Racing news





Fakir D & # 39; oudairies: forced to lose Cheltenham

The late withdrawal of Fakir D & # 39; oudairies in Leopardstown has left connections to find a possible alternative route to Cheltenham for his elegant rookie hunter.

The drying ground resulted in the absence of Fakir D & # 39; oudairies of the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase on Saturday, which would have been his preparation for the next month's date in the Cotswolds.

With only five weeks to go to the biggest meeting in the jump schedule, coach Joseph O & # 39; Brien and owner JP McManus have to make an important call.

Closer to the time, they seem to face another difficult decision on whether to run in the Racing Post Arkle Trophy or in the Marse Novices & # 39; Chase for more than half a mile.

"There are no plans for him at this time," said McManus racing manager Frank Berry.

"We will have to see where it goes, or it could go directly to Cheltenham."

"We will make the decision about which race to go closer to the day."

A horse whose goal at the Festival is clear is Easysland, who completed his preparation for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase with a soft victory at Pau on Sunday.

The six-year-old won the course in December and is seen as the main danger for the Grand National double hero, Tiger Roll, who will compete for a third consecutive victory in the cross-country race.

Formed in France by David Cottin, Easysland was bought by McManus last month.

"He won well, and the plan will be to go to Cheltenham with him," Berry said.

"I imagine it would go directly there. We hope it gets there in one piece and we are looking forward to it."