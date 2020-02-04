Ezra Miller joins forces with Saul Williams to develop a science fiction musical

%MINIFYHTML33d31641f4c6963155cd85a6b351777511% %MINIFYHTML33d31641f4c6963155cd85a6b351777512%

WENN / Michael Wright / Joseph Mar

The actor of & # 39; Justice League & # 39; and the hip-hop star will be co-producers of & # 39; Neptune Frost & # 39 ;, which will be produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Up News Info –

"League of Justice"star Ezra Miller is partnering with the artist / actor Saul williams to develop a science fiction musical set to be produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miller and Williams have formed a new production company, called MartyrLoserKin, through which they will create "Frost Neptune", which will serve as a debut as director of the hip-hop star.

%MINIFYHTML33d31641f4c6963155cd85a6b351777513% %MINIFYHTML33d31641f4c6963155cd85a6b351777514%

According to Deadline, the film will focus on an intersex African hacker, a miner and the virtual wonder born as a result of their union.

%MINIFYHTML33d31641f4c6963155cd85a6b351777515% %MINIFYHTML33d31641f4c6963155cd85a6b351777516%

"Neptune Frost" will be MartyrLoserKin's first offer, which Miller and Williams plan to use to "create and proliferate works that dismantle conventional cinematographic ideological frameworks, as well as to synergistically naturalize in this more poetic, queer, exploratory, anarchic, diverse content industry. , subversive, non-binary, aboriginal, environmental, ecological and esoterically aware that will talk about both the times in which we live and the forces that seek to restrict them, "they say in a press release.

The two collaborators will co-produce "Neptune Frost", with "Hamilton"creator and former star Miranda on board as executive producer.

Preproduction is already underway in Rwanda.