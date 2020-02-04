CARACAS, Venezuela – Evo Morales, the former Bolivian president who fled his country in November amid violent protests over his attempt to remain in power, will try to run for the Senate in the country's next elections.

The announcement is only the most recent sign that Morales intends to play an active role in Bolivian politics, despite living in exile in Argentina and facing an arrest warrant issued by the interim government of Bolivia.

Mr. Morales's plans were made public on Monday when his party registered his candidacy with the country's electoral tribunal. Lord morals I congratulate your party on Twitter for choosing "the best men and women for the next legislature."

It is likely that his plan to run will increase tensions before the elections in Bolivia on May 3, in which the country will elect its next president.