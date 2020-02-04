Erdogan: Turkey, Russia should resolve differences without anger | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara and Moscow should resolve differences over the conflict in the Idlib region of Syria without anger after a deadly outbreak of violence challenged the fragile cooperation between the two sides.

The two countries support the opposing sides in the almost nine-year war in Syria, but they have worked together to partially contain the bloodshed and have forged close defense ties in recent years.

Russia supports President Bashar al-Assad in the war while Turkey he supports some of the rebels who once tried to overthrow him.

An attack by Russian-backed Syrian government forces that killed eight Turkish civilians and military on Monday posed the biggest challenge to Russia-Turkey ties since its 2018 agreement to stop fighting in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Erdogan told Russian forces on Monday that they "step aside,quot; while Turkey He hit dozens of targets in retaliation. Moscow and Ankara then discussed whether Turkey He had told Russia that he was sending waves of reinforcements to Idlib.

"There is no need for us to be involved in a conflict or a serious contradiction with Russia at this stage," he was quoted by Turkish media on Tuesday in statements to journalists on a flight from Ukraine.

"Of course, we will sit down and discuss everything. However, not with anger. Because those who feel angry, get up with losses," Erdogan added.

A Turkish security official told the Reuters news agency that fighting between Turkish and Syrian forces continued intermittently on Tuesday around Saraqeb, a city 15 kilometers east of the city of Idlib.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Foreign Minister urged Russia to prevent Syrian forces from launching new attacks against the positions of the Turkish army in Idlib.

"I told my counterpart Sergey Lavrov that the regime was carrying out provocative attacks at our observation posts around Idlib, that we will retaliate if they continue with this, and that they need to stop the regime as soon as possible." Cavusoglu He said Tuesday, after they talked on the phone.

The recent major offensive by the Syrian government in the region has shaken Ankara, who fears that millions of displaced people may be taken to Turkey, which already houses 3.6 million refugees.

Moscow says he is worried about the attacks of the fighters who control Idlib, the last great rebel stronghold left after almost nine years of war.

On Monday, Turkey retaliated by beating dozens of targets in Idlib and "neutralizing,quot; 76 soldiers of the Syrian government, said the state agency Anadolu, quoted by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Idlib's violence has accelerated in recent months despite several ceasefire efforts, even in January.

UN warns of displacement

The United Nations regional spokesman, David Swanson, said Tuesday that 520,000 people had been displaced since early December and the numbers could increase further.

He added that the last wave of displacement aggravated "an already serious humanitarian situation,quot; that saw more than 400,000 displaced people from late April to late August, many of them on multiple occasions.

Swanson said the UN was alarmed by the plight of more than three million people, half of whom were massively transferred from other parts of Syria that were taken by government forces, who live in Idlib province and its surroundings.

Last Saturday, UNICEF, the UN children's agency, said violence in Syria forced 6,500 children to flee daily, and estimated that 1.2 million children "have a desperate need,quot; amid food shortages, water and medications.