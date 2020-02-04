Enter Jenna Dewan's cozy home in California with Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan He has a baby on the way and a beautiful house to take the little one home.

The famous professional dancer partnered with the designer. Erin Fetherston and AllModern, an electronic seller of modern furniture, to furnish the "dream house,quot; with her boyfriend Steve Kazee. "Officially nested; now, thanks to @allmodern and my talented friend, designer @erinfetherston! We just moved to the house of our dreams and needed to furnish it QUICKLY, so @allmodern was the perfect partner: many things were sent! 2 days!" The star wrote on Instagram.

In the photos of the finished house, fans can see that Dewan's "warm, calm and elegant,quot; interior style materializes in almost every detail of the design aesthetic, from the neutral tones used to the variety of pillows, carpets and textured blankets that just scream cozy. "In Jenna's case, they wanted the house to be as cozy as possible, so I wanted to create areas throughout the house to foster intimacy and union," Fetherston told AllModern.

Given that Dewan told AllModern that his favorite way to spend time at home is "hugging with the family and sharing good conversations," there is plenty of room to do it in this house, either on the beloved green velvet sofa of the Living room or one of the many white outdoor sofas next to the pool.