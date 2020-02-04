Emily Ratajkowski flaunts curves while modeling Inamorata's new clothes while speaking the worst advice she has received

Emily Ratajkowski is starting 2020 with a bang. After presenting his new collection of Inamorata Woman lingerie, he is drawing attention with his new ribbed shirts. By sharing photos on both his official Instagram account, where he has 25.3 million followers and Inamorata Woman, the demand for new shirts is growing. Emily promised that new products would arrive at her clothing company that performs most of its sales and advertising through Instagram and has not disappointed its buyers. In addition, Emily is making news for a recent interview with Good Morning America where she shared some of the worst advice people have given her.

In the photos Emily shared, you can see her while she poses in several different ribbed shirts. Each shirt is cropped and Emily flaunts her perfect figure and toned abs. Emily has an incredibly small waist and doesn't have a drop of cellulite on her body. Some have expressed concern that their clothing is not suitable for all sizes, but this is not the case. Inamorata Woman runs in sizes up to XXL and many full-figure women wear the brand.

You can see some photos that Emily shared on the official Inamorata Woman Instagram account below.

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most influential people in the world in social networks. What she says and maintains has power and her business has become extremely successful. Emily has narrowed the gap of simply being a pretty face and having a good body to show the world that she is also an intelligent businesswoman. His company continues to grow and consumers love his Inamorata Woman line that ranges from lingerie to business suits.

You can see the interview Emily had with Good Morning America, where she said that the worst advice people gave her was not to trust herself in the next video player, since she explains that trusting herself is key to her success.

You can see some more photos of Emily as she shows the new Inamorata Woman styles for 2020 below.

