Edward Norton reacts after being accused of blocking Janeane Garofalo from the role of & # 39; Fight Club & # 39;

The actor of & # 39; Birdman & # 39; He denies the accusations of excluding Janeane Garofalo from the 1999 David Fincher film because he wanted the girlfriend of that time Courtney Love for the role.

Edward Norton has responded later Janeane Garofalo blamed him for losing a role in David Fincherhit movie "Fight club".

During an interview with Build Series, Janeane revealed that she had been chosen for the role of Marla Singer in the 1999 film and "met David Fincher, who handed me the script and said: & # 39; If you like it, the part it's yours. & # 39; "

However, the 55-year-old actress says she was shot down and "they said he (Edward) would like to Courtney love to do it, because he was dating her but Brad Pitt He said: "I will not sign that." So, they agreed Helena Bonham Carter, who was probably much better than I would have been. "

After Janeane's accusations, Edward made things clear in a conversation with CNN, during which he said "he was sorry that Janeane had that impression, but if he was serious, he was really wrong."

"David Fincher does exactly what he wants." "He makes the call in all the dimensions of his films, from top to bottom. I don't remember even asking about who he was considering for most of the other roles."

"The only suggestion I made was to bring her down. I was a big fan of Janeane, so I would have loved to read with her."