



England hopes to recover from its 24-17 defeat against France in Paris last weekend

Eddie Jones insists that England will be ready for any provocation in Saturday's Six Nations clash in Murrayfield after calling Scotland "unpleasant."

Jones recalls an incident before the game two years ago when Scotland's number eight Ryan Wilson pushed George Ford into the tunnel, which caused Owen Farrell to rush to defend his teammate.

That day ended in a 25-13 defeat that exposed obvious deficiencies of rupture and launched a losing streak of five tests that cast doubt on Jones' future.

On the first visit to Edinburgh since then, Jones is prepared for further provocation, as England seeks to revive its aspirations for the title after losing 24-17 to France in Paris.

"Scotland is a strange side. Our historical record against Scotland is interesting: more than 80 percent of victories in England but only 50 percent in Murrayfield," Jones said.

When asked about an example of "dumb,quot; behavior, Jones replied: "The dressing room scene two years ago when they tried to incite a couple of our players. And they succeeded."

"Historically they have done it through the centuries. That is the way they stay in the game and are good at it."

"Maybe it's more than a rugby game for Scotland and you can lose your attention and your attention in this kind of games is everything."

"The Murrayfield environment helps them, but you must be good enough to stay focused, focus on your tasks, do what you need to do.

"Composure is always important in rugby, but probably more in Murrayfield."

Luke Cowan-Dickie says off-field incidents are counterproductive

Luke Cowan-Dickie, whose form is putting pressure on prostitute Jamie George, will embrace the conflict in the countryside, but he sees incidents far from him, like 2018, as counterproductive.

"Off the field, I think it's a bit stupid. I don't know why people do that. In the tunnel I don't think there's any need. There's no place for that," Cowan-Dickie said.

"I may feed you for one, depending on the player, but it makes no sense. If he is on the field and one of your teammates is hugging, as I call him, then some of the boys will defend him."

"We will be as calm as possible when entering the game. We are a bit disappointed in that game."

"After what happened against France, we definitely need to start strong. So the calmer we can get into the game, the better."