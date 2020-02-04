Distance Perspectives Report: golf governing bodies ask for a change | Golf news

















0:55



Martin Slumbers, executive director of The R,amp;A, explains some of the findings of the distance information report

The governing bodies of golf believe that more increases in stroke distance should be stopped to avoid long-term implications for the sport.

The R,amp;A and the USGA jointly issued the Distance Perspectives Report, which required a thorough investigation and more than 100 years of data to analyze the impact increases that hit distances are having on golf.

The findings include that increases in distance, as well as the duration of courses worldwide, could be & # 39; harmful & # 39; for the future of the game and raise broader environmental concerns.

The report showed that there has been a growing trend of blow distance increases in golf

The report also analyzes how distances and longer fields affect the time it takes to play a round, in addition to the implications that length has on recreational golfers who play from longer tees.

"We believe we have reached a crucial moment in golf," said Martin Slumbers, executive director of The R,amp;A. "The publication of this report is very significant.

Golf set to shake equipment R,amp;A and USGA announce plans to introduce new regulations for golf equipment.

"The impact of increasing long-term bump distance on some of the essential elements of golf is now clear, including changing the strategic challenge of the sport, altering the balance of skills necessary to be successful, and the risk that fields are less challenging or obsolete. "

"Our goal as governing bodies is to work with key stakeholders in golf to address this problem in a way that brings sport together and ensures that it continues to thrive for many years."

Jack Nicklaus has previously requested changes to the golf ball specifications

Specific topics for future research will be published within the next 45 days, before the governing bodies receive information from manufacturers and others interested in golf during the next year.

"It's not about the last few years or the next few years, but rather the long-term future of the game," said Mike Davis, executive director of the USGA. "This report clearly shows a steady increase in stroke distance and the length of golf courses over the past 100 years.

1:52 Andrew Coltart explains why the new report could lead to significant changes in the game. Andrew Coltart explains why the new report could lead to significant changes in the game.

"These increases have had a profound impact on the costs of construction, modification and operation of golf courses and have impacted golfers at all levels."

"We believe this problem will continue unless this cycle comes to an end. With the collaboration of the entire golf community, we have the opportunity to stop this tide and help ensure that golf remains sustainable and enjoyable for future generations." .