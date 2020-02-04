Disney + reveals release dates for season 2 of & # 39; Mandalorian & # 39 ;, the debut of & # 39; WandaVision & # 39; and more

Disney +

the new streaming service has successfully accumulated 28.6 million Disney + subscribers in the first three months since its launch on November 12, 2019.

The new details about the upcoming Marvel Studio TV series on Disney + are finally here. CEO Bob Iger confirms in a call with investors during the company's first quarter earnings report that "The hawk and the winter soldier"Y"WandaVision"They are ready to arrive in the coming months.

Iger reveals that "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", which stars Anthony Mackie Y Sebastian Stan, will debut in August. Meanwhile, "WandaVision" will be released in December. However, Iger does not mention details about "Loki", although the previous report said that the Tom HiddlestonTV show starring will greet fans in 2021.

In addition, Iger talks about the release date for the second season of "The Mandalorian"The live-action television series" Star Wars, "which became a massive success for the streaming service, has been confirmed for a release date in October.

This comes after the broadcast site offered fans the first images of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "WandaVision" and "Loki" through a Super Bowl announcement. The video opened with Falcon, also known as Sam Wilson (Mackie), throwing the distinctive shield of Captain America. The new video also shows Wilson and Stan & # 39; s Bucky Barner, also known as Winter Soldier, meeting. It also seems that the villainous character Zemo, who appeared in "Captain America: Civil War", return to the next program.

Later, fans can see Wanda, also known as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) having a sweet moment between them in a house. "WandaVision" was previously described at the Disney D23 biennial convention as a surreal version of their relationship.

Concluding the program there is a look at "Loki" with Hiddleston repeating his role as the titular character. "Loki" unfortunately has the shortest duration in the short video. It remains to be seen where the scene is taken, but Loki can be heard saying, "I am going to burn this place to the ground," while smiling creepily.