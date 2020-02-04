Diddy's former bodyguard implies that Mase could be involved in the murder of B.I.G.

%MINIFYHTML5b1e3156eda206f118a7e1d81fa0d73511% %MINIFYHTML5b1e3156eda206f118a7e1d81fa0d73512%

During a phone call presented on his YouTube show, Gene Deal confronts the rapper & # 39; Feel So Good & # 39; for his alleged suspicious behavior the night Biggie was shot.

More than two decades after Notorious BIG. a.k.a. Biggie was killed, the case has never been resolved. Now, a new theory may have emerged after Sean "P Diddy"The conversation of former Combs bodyguard Gene Deal with Mase.

In an episode of his YouTube show, Gene made a shocking statement that Mase could have been involved in the murder of the hit creator "Mo Money Mo Problems." Mase then called Gene's YouTube show, calling him a liar. The Florida-born star said Gene used to be an honest guy, but now he's lying to get YouTube ratings and clicks.

Gene, who was with Diddy the night Biggie was shot and killed, confronted Mase about his alleged suspicious behavior that night. The former bodyguard asked the 44-year-old rapper why he didn't go to the party and hung up with Biggie and Diddy, suggesting that Mase might know there was going to be a shooting, so he stayed away from him.

Mase said he was in a hotel room with an R&B singer brandy, with whom I was dating at that time. Gene refused to believe him, claiming that Mase had previously told him that Brandy wanted to go to the party, but that it was Mase who didn't want to go.

They kept coming and going until Mase hung up the phone.

The notorious B.I.G. He was shot several times in the shooting on March 9, 1997. He was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. He was 24 years old.

The shooter, who was described as an African-American man dressed in a blue suit and bow tie, was never arrested. In 2006, LAPD retired detective Greg Kading alleged that the rapper was shot by Wardell "Poochie" Fouse, an associate of Suge Knight, who died on July 24. Greg suggested that Suge hire Poochie to kill Biggie to avenge the death of Tupac Shakur, who, Greg believed, was killed by Diddy's order.