Despair, challenge in Iran, a month after the US assassination of Soleimani | Iran news

When the world rang in the New Year on January 1, the Iranians were suffering the worst political disturbances in the country in decades. Just a few weeks before, tens of thousands of people had taken to the streets through Iranian cities, in an outbreak of anger over corruption and difficulties while the country's economy doubled under the weight of the sanctions imposed by the United States. .

The protests were met with deadly repression by security forces, leaving many in Iran believing that things could not get worse.

Then, on January 3, the United States murdered an important Iranian general in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad.

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani sent shock waves across the Middle East and beyond, which caused fears of a total war between Washington and Tehran. Iran's supreme leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, promised "severe revenge,quot; and the elite body of the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) responded a few days later by firing a rocket fire on US targets in Iraq. The reprisal attacks caused no death, but soon after, an IRGC operator fired two missiles on a Ukrainian passenger plane over the country's capital.

The 176 people on board died. The majority of the victims were Iranians.

The turn of events was vertiginous.

Interviewed by phone, several people in Tehran told Al Jazeera that the twists and turns in the multiple crises of Iran have increased the feeling of despair and hopelessness.

"Hope is something we don't have in Iran. It doesn't exist," said a young businessman. "We are caught between two bad options, both here and abroad," said another young man, who lost his nephew in the plane crash. A third added: "I have felt really tired in recent years and nothing makes me feel better."

But some said they continued to hold on to hope for better times in Iran. "Our history is full of these difficult and bitter times, but again it shows that all these difficult times will end and God willing, good days will come," said one.

The last escalation began in 2018, when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, withdrew Washington from a historic agreement that offered Tehran relief from global sanctions. In return, Iran had pledged to curb its nuclear program. But despite Iran's accession to the 2015 agreement, Trump withdrew and reinstated punitive economic measures targeting the country's banking and oil sectors, saying he wanted to negotiate a new agreement that would also address Iran's ballistic missile program and Your support to regional armed groups.

Sanctions drastically reduced Iran's oil exports, sending its economy into a recession and halving the value of its currency against the US dollar. The cost of living increased dramatically with inflation that reached 52 percent in May last year.

"Life has become a struggle," said a 42-year-old journalist. "I feel disappointment, insecurity and regret of facing such terrible conditions in a country so rich in resources."

Hamed, who runs a chain of patisseries in Tehran, said the sanctions have not only hurt Iranians financially, but have also affected their ability to imagine a better future.

"Here in Iran, young people cannot dream, they cannot have goals for themselves because they know they can never reach that goal," he said. "In many other places in the world, people can save, they can work hard and get the result of their work; in Iran, that is impossible."

As Iran's economy collapsed under U.S. sanctions, Iranian officials criticized Washington's campaign as "economic terrorism," saying it aimed to force a change of government in Tehran. Then, in May of last year, the president Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran would start gradually reduce compliance with the limits of the nuclear agreement on uranium enrichment. His government had negotiated the deal and the cleric He had won two successive elections following promises to enact democratic reforms and put an end to the country's isolation from the world.

Tensions increased further, with a series of attacks against commercial oil tankers in the Gulf and against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, incidents in which Washington blamed Iran, but of which Tehran denied any involvement. Trump responded each time with stricter sanctions, including measures directed at the country's supreme leader, Khamenei, who has the final say in all state affairs.

As the United States put pressure on Iran on the world stage, the Iranian government was under increasing pressure in the country. The worsening of the economy exacerbated public anger at perceived state corruption, which caused waves of protest. Demonstrations intensified in November last year when the government sharply increased the price of gasoline and imposed a strict fuel rationing system. At least 200,000 people took to the streets across the country, in one of the biggest public anger shows against the clerical rulers of Iran since its revolution in 1979.

Iranian authorities responded by closing the Internet and security forces opened fire on protesters. Amnesty International said more than 300 were killed in the bloody repression, but a spokesman for Iran's judiciary dismissed the numbers as "nothing but unfounded claims."

Weeks after the dispersion of the protest, on December 29, a US defense contractor in Iraq was killed in an unclaimed rocket attack that Washington attributed to an allied militia of Iran. The death triggered a cycle of violence between the US army and the Shiite militia, which culminated in Trump's order to kill Soleimani.

In all this, it is the common Iranians who carry the worst part, said people interviewed by Al Jazeera. They only gave a name or asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

"The Iranian people don't want this. We don't want war. We don't want this regime, but Trump is also hurting us … His sanctions are having a zero impact on the regime and are only affecting us," said Nazanin, an Iranian Mother of two children "The way Trump killed Soleimani, the way he is suffocating the Iranian people and humiliating us with his travel bans, sanctions … (he is turning us) increasingly against the United States. What Trump is doing it's just strengthening the regime. "

In fact, observers say that the pressure campaign of the United States and the murder of Soleimani have weakened the reformist forces that favor integration with the world and emboldened political factions advocating the normalization of ties with the Western countries before the parliamentary elections.

Hossein, a businessman who owns one of the oldest printing presses in Iran, agreed with Nazanin.

"Trump thought that by imposing these sanctions, he can put pressure on people and, therefore, create an environment in which they would stand up against the regime and eventually overthrow the government; but he made a big mistake," he said. "This pressure will only break people; it will not make them rebel … people have no leadership, people have no unity and, more importantly, they have no power or security."

There was a palpable sense of anger in Hossein's voice, while accusing Iranian leaders of corruption and economic mismanagement. But cThe change must come from Iran and not through Washington, he emphasized, while expressing doubts about the ability of the Iranian public to effect that change, mainly because Iran's main opposition lacked leaders, as well as restrictions on freedom of expression and the media

"Nobody wants Trump to come and put his puppet in Iran. Yes, we are sick and tired of this regime, but nobody wants an American puppet here; we need to help ourselves," he said.

In the pro-government field, the movements of the United States have further hardened attitudes towards the West.

"History has repeatedly shown that we should not trust the West, especially the United States." A 28-year-old student said he said he had opposed the 2015 nuclear agreement "from the beginning." Occidental countries "They do not want to see us as a strong and independent nation in the region and will do everything possible to derail us from this path, "he continued, referring to how the Islamic Republic had been under US and Western sanctions for most of its 40-year history.

"We hope to overcome these difficult times with a greater dependence on our own capabilities and we will see a strong and prosperous Iran very soon," said the student, adding that the killing of Soleimani by the United States had united the Iranians and strengthened their determination to "fight our enemies."

The general's death caused a massive torrent of pain in Iran, with tens of thousands taking to the streets for his funeral. But the public display of unity was brief, and the pain turned to anger after the IRGC admitted to having shot down the Ukrainian plane.

Mehdi, the young man who lost his nephew in the plane crash said: "The Iranian regime has no credibility for me, half of my family and most of the Iranian people … Lies, lies, they are constantly lying to us.

"Rather than being sad for our loss, for losing my nephew, we are angry with the government. Our pain has turned to rage … We are just thinking about how we can rescue ourselves from them."

Amidst the turmoil, all respondents said they were preparing for a year of misery and uncertainty. And some, unable to see a clear path out of the multiple crises of Iran, said they are diverting their attention from geopolitics to an honest and simple life.

"I am currently doing my best to provide the best I can in my own field of work, to get away from corruption, to give others hope about the future," said a 47-year-old journalist in Tehran

The veteran reporter said he was "bitter, but still hopeful,quot; due to the resistance of the Iranian people.

"We can rebuild Iran … Be patient, dawn is near," he said.