Dele Alli could be fit for Tottenham FA Cup draw against Southampton | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7dc629ccb4b3e7a2d3a2ebc4bfe9e12b11% %MINIFYHTML7dc629ccb4b3e7a2d3a2ebc4bfe9e12b12%
Dele Alli could be fit for the replay of the fourth round of the Tottenham FA Cup against Southampton while continuing to assess an ankle injury.
%MINIFYHTML7dc629ccb4b3e7a2d3a2ebc4bfe9e12b13% %MINIFYHTML7dc629ccb4b3e7a2d3a2ebc4bfe9e12b14%
There he was injured in a Raheem Sterling tackle in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester City, and although he played until the 70th minute he was considered a doubt for Wednesday's game.
%MINIFYHTML7dc629ccb4b3e7a2d3a2ebc4bfe9e12b15%%MINIFYHTML7dc629ccb4b3e7a2d3a2ebc4bfe9e12b16%
But manager José Mourinho said on Tuesday: "It's not that bad (as feared), so there is a possibility that he will play tomorrow. Let's wait and see, but there is a possibility."
More to follow.