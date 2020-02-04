Danielle Bregoli attacked in a $ 450,000 scam – She didn't fall into the trap

Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, was recently beaten in a $ 450.00 scam that also involved other celebrities, says a new TMZ report.

The store mentioned above states that people who pretend to work for Peter Woo, a Chinese billionaire, contacted representatives of the 16-year-old rapper who offered him a large amount of money for her to speak at a charity event in Hong Kong.

TMZ reported that the scammers wanted Danielle to send them $ 300,000 after charging $ 450,000, clearly, a suspicious transaction. Instead of falling for the scam, the Dr. Phil alum wrote them a cashier's check along with the message, "SUCK MY D ** K. LOVE, BHAD BHABIE,quot;. Clearly, the 16-year-old artist, who recently signed with Atlantic Records, did not fall into the trap.

This would not be the first time celebrities were attacked in this type of scam. TMZ claims that the same group tried to hit Duane "Dog,quot; Chapman, the star of Dog The Bounty Hunter, last year. He was asked to give a speech in Dubai for $ 430,000.

Chapman and his agent, Alan Nevins, noted the irregularity of the transaction and subsequently declined. Later, Duane said the experience was "traumatic." Celebrities are often targeted by invaders, thieves and stalkers.

However, on the other hand, some scammers even pretend to be popular celebrities to cheat victims without money. Last year, a person who impersonated Jason Statham created a Facebook page for the actor and began chatting with a woman regularly on the platform.

After a while, the scammer managed to scam the aforementioned woman from thousands of dollars in the UK. It is not clear if the woman ever recovered her money, but says she lost thousands.

In addition, some scammers, and even shadow dealers, will illegally use the image and image of celebrities to market products to customers. In the modern era, scams, especially those online, are a serious problem.

Fortunately, Danielle Bregoli, the "get me money,quot; girl, was smart enough to know that there was something wrong with the transaction in the first place.



