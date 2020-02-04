Damian Lillard repeats as Player of the Week of the Western Conference | NBA News

The Portland Trail Blazers guard, Lillard, has been named Player of the NBA Western Conference Week for the second consecutive week.

Lillard was named the best player in the West for the week ending February 2, the league announced Monday.

Lillard averaged 45.0 points (56.3 FG%, 56.4 3PT%, 88.5 FT%), 7.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists during the week, while leading Portland to beat the Rockets, Lakers and Jazz. He led the NBA in scoring and field goals made for games played from January 27 to February 2, while he took second place in assists and triples.

Against Houston on January 29, Lillard recorded the first triple double of his career, finishing with 36 points (11-21 FG, 6-12 3PT, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He scored 48 points (17-30 FG, 7-12 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with nine rebounds and 10 assists at Los Angeles Lakers on January 31, with 23 points in the third quarter.

Lillard finished Week 15 with 51 points (17-29 FG, 9-15 3PT, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and 12 assists against Utah Jazz, marking his third game of more than 50 points in the last six competitions. It was his sixth consecutive game with at least six triples, setting an NBA record.















2:07



Damian Lillard scored 51 points to lead the Trail Blazers to a 124-107 victory over the Utah Jazz.



For the season, Lillard is averaging 29.8 points (46.3 FG%, 39.7 3PT%, 88.8 FT%), 4.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Among the leaders of the league, he ranks third in scoring, sixth in assists and second in triples and free throws.

It is the ninth time in his career that Lillard earns the honors of the Player of the Week and the first time in his career that he wins in consecutive weeks.

Image:

Jaylen Brown scores with a dump against the Raptors



Boston Celtics guard / forward Jaylen Brown has been named Player of the Eastern Conference Week.

Brown averaged 25.0 points and 6.3 rebounds when the Boston Celtics were 3-0 in Week 15, beating the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Brown is in the middle of his best NBA season to date, but he won't join teammates Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum on the All-Star team of the Eastern Conference.

In 40 games this season, Brown averages 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is shooting 49.7 percent from the floor, 37.9 percent from the three-point line and 75.3 percent from the free throw line.

The Celtics are 33-15 in the season and seem confident of securing a seed in the top four playoffs in the East.

