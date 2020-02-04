Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLe94621fa337d5b740b2a1ce617d44a8611% %MINIFYHTMLe94621fa337d5b740b2a1ce617d44a8612%

Dan Lawrence impressed again when England Lions took an undisputed 2-0 lead in

his one-day series against Cricket Australia XI with a four wicket victory in the

Golden Coast.

Lawrence claimed 4-28 of his 10 spin envelopes when Cricket Australia XI was eliminated by 179, and the Essex hitter then scored 35 while the Lions achieved victory with nine spare envelopes.

The exhibition of the 22-year-old man of the game followed an equally valuable contribution in the opening game, where he won 1-35 and scored 50 undefeated in the six-win Lions wicket.

Seeking to respond to that loss, Cricket Australia XI chose to hit first after winning the draw on Tuesday, but soon found himself in serious trouble when Lawrence caused a dramatic collapse that caused them to lose five terrains for four races and fall to 50-6.

Marcus Harris (45) and 9th hitter Xavier Crone (66) helped the hosts recover a bit, but the damage done by Lawrence and Durham's pacemaker Brydon Carse (3-17) turned out to be too big in the end.

The solid contributions of James Bracey (49), Lawrence and Sam Hain (28) set the Lions on the road before Carse (19 was not) guided them on the winning line with plenty of space.

Lions can now ensure a clean sweep when the three-game series concludes on Thursday.