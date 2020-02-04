Could the murder of Turkish troops damage the ties between Turkey and Russia? The | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTML0205aec2cac6589f0920e3a6b485cacf11% %MINIFYHTML0205aec2cac6589f0920e3a6b485cacf12%

Ankara, Turkey – Since last April, Syrian government forces have carried out an intermittent military campaign to recover the final rebel stronghold in the northwestern province of Idlib. More than 1,000 civilians have been killed, while hundreds of thousands of others have been displaced.

In the early hours of Monday, the offensive took a dramatic and potentially critical turn when forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad killed eight Turkish military and civilian personnel.

"Since the beginning of the offensive, we have seen a cycle in which the regime attacks, Turkey complains and Russia intervenes to stop the attacks. Then, the process begins again," said Ahmet Evin, principal investigator of the Policy Center of Istanbul from Sabanci University.

"This time it could be different because the murder of Turkish soldiers greatly increases the stakes."

The escalation has threatened to damage relations between Moscow and Ankara. Despite supporting opposing parties in the conflicts in Syria and Libya, the two countries have approached in recent years with growing ties of energy, defense and trade.

The Turkish deaths occurred on the eve of a visit to Ukraine by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who used the trip to call on Russia to honor the 2017 Astana agreement that seeks to pave the way for a political solution in Syria .

He also established a series of "de-escalation zones,quot; in Syria, including the province of Idlib, which Ankara said were raped by Assad's forces.

Even before the latest developments, Erdogan said the progress of the Syrian government meant that "the Astana process no longer existed."

Alexey Khlebnikov, a Middle East expert and Russian foreign policy analyst at the Russian Council of International Affairs in Moscow, said Erdogan could be overestimating the Kremlin's power over al-Assad.

"Russia cannot force Assad to do what he wants," he said. "Moscow had significant difficulties with Damascus in the past and I don't see Moscow having total control of what Damascus is doing on the ground."

Ankara has also failed to meet Astana's demands, such as separating "moderate,quot; fighters backed by Turkey from radicals or preventing attacks against a Russian air base, Khlebnikov added.

Deep ties

Despite the apparent fracture in relations between Turkey and Russia, Ali Bakeer, a political analyst and researcher based in Ankara, said the cooperation between them was deep enough to resist such a crack.

"There is a deep relationship between Turkey and Russia and they have common interests on many levels," he said. Among these links are a Black Sea gas pipeline presented last month and an air defense agreement that has caused concern among NATO allies in Turkey.

In particular, Erdogan and Russian Vladimir Putin seem to have a good personal relationship, often referring to each other as "dear friend,quot; when they meet. In a sign that the two countries were working to repair the damage of the last escalation, they spoke directly by phone on Tuesday.

In the call, Erdogan told Putin that the attack on Turkish military personnel had damaged joint peace efforts and that Turkey would defend itself in the event of a similar attack, the Turkish presidency said.

In its report on the same phone call, the Kremlin said the leaders agreed to take immediate steps to improve the coordination of their countries' actions in Syria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had already spoken with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday. The next day, Cavusoglu said at a meeting in Ankara that the Astana process and Sochi’s agreement last year with Russia over Syria "did not disappear completely, but the damage began."

He added: "We want to boost the political process as soon as possible, along with a permanent ceasefire and a constitutional commission. But there is no way we can tolerate attacks against us."

Regional cooperation

Turkish and Russian cooperation in northeastern Syria, where Turkey's operation against Kurdish forces in October was terminated by Russian mediation, seemed to suffer a setback. The Turkish broadcaster NTV reported that a Turkish-Russian joint patrol was canceled on Monday in the border region.

"These two things are parallel," Khlebnikov said. "There may be some compensation between Turkey and Syria over Idlib and the northeast, which is more important for Turkey."

Idlib is where opposition forces dominated by Hay & # 39; et Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaeda affiliate, are taking a final stand against government forces backed by Russian air power. Among the anti-Assad fighters there are groups backed by Turkey.

According to an agreement reached with Russia last year, Turkey has 12 military observation posts spread over Idlib, some of which have been swallowed by al-Assad troops.

The Turkish deaths occurred near Saraqib, a city that is at the junction of the strategically important M4 and M5 motorways where Turkey deployed additional troops over the weekend.

Turkey responded with attacks against Syrian positions that, according to a war monitor, caused 13 Syrian deaths. Turkey claimed to have "neutralized," a term that applies to enemies killed, injured or captured, more than 70 "members of the regime." The Syrian government did not make immediate statements about the victims.

In addition to protecting the rebel groups it supports, Turkey is concerned about the hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians who, according to Erdogan, have fled to the Turkish border to escape the Syrian assault.

Currently, Turkey is home to around 3.6 million Syrians and the presence of such a large refugee community has become a controversial internal political issue.

"Turkey knows that the inevitable result of the fall of Idlib is a new wave of refugees, which would cause problems for Erdogan at the national level," said Kamal Alam, a UK-based military analyst who wrote a recent article on relations between Turkey and Syria.

According to the Syrian Human Rights ObservatoryOn Tuesday, waves of civilians continued to flee their homes as the regime's troops pushed into the city of Idlib and Russian planes bombed targets.

The UK-based war monitoring group said that most escaped to the Turkish border or parts of the Aleppo province of Syria under Turkish control, while others attempted to cross into Turkey with the help of smugglers.