Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: Canadiens, Ducks and teams that could use their space at the deadline on the deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf9cb935f5ecc132e3a5951b9d1d5257d11% %MINIFYHTMLf9cb935f5ecc132e3a5951b9d1d5257d12%

Less than three weeks from the NHL negotiation deadline for February 24, clubs that are not in the playoffs are expected to begin the usual process of pending free agent purchases without restrictions for postseason contestants. Those with limited space in the salary cap could also try to lose their salary before the deadline to prepare for off-season movements.

%MINIFYHTMLf9cb935f5ecc132e3a5951b9d1d5257d13% %MINIFYHTMLf9cb935f5ecc132e3a5951b9d1d5257d14%

Several clubs have considerable salary space. Some might try to use it to their advantage, targeting contestants seeking to free up capitalization space for additional movements before the deadline.

%MINIFYHTMLf9cb935f5ecc132e3a5951b9d1d5257d15% %MINIFYHTMLf9cb935f5ecc132e3a5951b9d1d5257d16%

Here is a look at five clubs that could use their space at the top to make a significant move on the deadline:

Anaheim Ducks

On January 11, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the Ducks have made it known that they have the maximum space to help clubs that are trying to get rid of a salary. With his team in the bottom of the Western Conference classification, the general manager of the Ducks, Bob Murray, is looking to rebuild.

Anaheim needs youth talent in its attack lines. Murray may be willing to take on an expensive contract, but Friedman says he will also want good young assets included in the statement. In other words, you'll want a first-round pick, a top prospect or a good young NHL player.

Cap Friendly indicates that the Ducks have more than $ 3.6 million in projected salary space. However, they can release an additional $ 10 million by placing forward Ryan Kesler and Patrick Eaves in the long-term injured reserve for the rest of the season.

MORE: Five strikers who could move teams on the exchange deadline

Colorado Avalanche

At the heart of the chase of the Western Conference playoffs, the Colorado avalanche has been over $ 31 million in the space limit set for the exchange deadline. That gives GM Joe Sakic considerable flexibility to strengthen his alignment as the day of the deadline approaches.

Because of that capitalization capacity and the depth of the Avs in promising youth, there is considerable speculation that suggests that Sakic could do a great deal by the deadline. Before the New Jersey Devils moved to the Taylor Hall in December to the Arizona Coyotes, it was reported that Sakic sought the acquisition of the former Hart Trophy winner.

Recent media conversations linked the Avs to the New York Rangers end, Chris Kreider, Los Angeles Kings striker Tyler Toffoli, and Montreal Canadiens defender Jeff Petry. Perhaps one of them will move to Colorado before the exchange deadline.

MORE: Five possible landing points for New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider

Ottawa Senators

The general manager of the senators, Pierre Dorion, unloaded several potential free agents on the commercial deadline last year. He faces a similar situation this year with forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau and defenders Dylan DeMelo, Ron Hainsey and Mark Borowiecki.

Senators under reconstruction also have a lot of salary space. Moving those four could eliminate an additional $ 8 million from your salary of $ 75.6 million.

With only $ 42.6 million invested in eight players by 2020-21, Dorion has plenty of room to face one or two quality players on the deadline with the remaining term in their contracts. You could also sign up for a club that seeks to move a player with permanent LTIR, as long as draft picks and prospects are also included in the agreement.

Montreal Canadiens

Hoping to keep his club's playoff hopes alive, Canadian general manager Marc Bergevin signed last month to end Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract in the negotiating basement and acquired defender Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabers. With his club struggling to find traction in the standings, Bergevin could move from buyer to seller in the next two weeks.

Canadians carry more than $ 19 million in projected salary limit space. In addition to Kovalchuk, his outstanding UFAs (Scandella, Dale Weise, Nate Thompson) are deep players who won't get a great return.

In order to be competitive next season, Bergevin may point to a contender with capitalization problems who wants to unload a good player with a considerable salary for the next season.

New Jersey Devils

A season that began with so much promise quickly became bitter for the Demons. Fighting on the standings, they sent Taylor Taylor's end to Arizona, replacing head coach John Hynes with Alain Nasreddine and GM Ray Shero with Tom Fitzgerald.

It remains to be seen what Fitzgerald has saved as the trade deadline approaches. I could try to send outstanding UFAs like defenders Sami Vatanen and Andy Greene and endman Wayne Simmonds.