Championship team of the month of January | Soccer news

We took a look at the best players in the Championship in January, with eight clubs represented on the WhoScored.com Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) – 6.99

The first of the four Bristol City players to appear. The city may have started 2020 with a resounding defeat at home at the hands of Brentford, but quickly recovered to win the next three league games in January. Bentley appeared between the sticks during the four games and kept the sheets clean in the wins over Wigan, Barnsley and Reading; no goalkeeper kept more last month. His 16 saves were also the second best return of the month.

Right back: Jayden Bogle (Derby) – 7.35

Bogle had a direct hand on two league goals for Derby in January. The 19-year-old finished the month with an exhibition of a man of the match in Derby's 4-0 victory over Stoke and completed the fourth most successful dribble (14) in the Championship, while completing a combined total of 10 tackles. . and interceptions.

Central Defense: Sean Morrison (Cardiff) – 7.94

Having lost the 6-1 loss in QPR due to the suspension, Morrison returned for a 0-0 draw with his fierce Swansea rivals, and Cardiff had positive results in all four league games he played in January. Only the homonym Micheal Morrison (46) made more punches than he (29) in the Championship in January, and also won more aerial duels (38) than any other defender.

Center Behind: Nathan Baker (Bristol City) – 7.77

Like Morrison, Baker's absence in Bristol City only accentuated its importance. The former Aston Villa midfielder faced the 4-0 blows at the hands of Brentford, but returned to win victories over Wigan, Barnsley and Reading. The 28-year-old presented solid returns of 21 punts, five interceptions and three tackles, and blocked six shots.

Left back: Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) – 7.16

Dasilva helped his first assist of the season in January, which comes for the late winner of Niclas Eliasson in a men's performance of the game against Barnsley, while completing a dominant Bristol City defense in January.

Right midfield: Jed Wallace (Millwall) – 7.95

Wallace made more key passes (17) than any other player in the Championship in January, as no player registered more assists than the 25-year-old (three) player. He also scored from the penalty spot in a 3-2 loss at Leeds.

Central Midfield: Josh Harrop (Preston) – 7.54

Preston scored only six goals in the league in January, but Harrop had a direct hand on three of them, scoring two. Only Sean Morrison (three) won more prizes for the WhoScored.com man than Harrop (two) last month, while the midfielder also contributed nine shots and eight key passes.

Midfield: Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) – 7.59

Paterson scored two and helped one in January. The timing of his contributions to the goals has also been vital, as Bristol earned four additional points courtesy of Paterson to help boost his promotion.

Left midfielder: Benrahma said (Brentford) – 7.65

Finishing in the midfield is Brentford star Benrahma, who scored two goals. The Algerian end had the bad luck of not registering an assist in January, with his 12 key passes as the third best return in the Championship, while he also recorded 16 shots.

Forward: Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham) – 7.80

Of the 12 goals that Lukas Jutkiewicz has had a direct hand this season, three came in January when the Birmingham City striker scored two and helped one. Jutkiewicz again maximized his strength of & # 39; aerial duels & # 39; statistically calculated on WhoScored.com in January, as the imposing leader won more battles (46) than any other player in the Championship last month.

Forward: Nahki Wells (QPR) – 8.04

Saving the best until the end, QPR will have been destroyed when it was confirmed that Wells had been removed by Burnley last month before it was sold to Bristol City. Wells started in the back of a prolific January, as he had a direct hand in more goals (six – five goals with one assist) than any other player in the Championship in a month that included an excellent individual exhibition in the 6-1 beating from Cardiff.