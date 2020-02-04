Home Entertainment Cardi B threatens Tomi Lahren on a leash after he attacks Beyonce...

Cardi B threatens Tomi Lahren on a leash after he attacks Beyonce and Jay-Z!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Rapper Cardi B reminded the conservative bigmouth Tomi Lahren about his promise to walk her after Tomi published a series of tweets attacking Beyonce and Jay-Z after they refused to represent the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV.

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions and millions of dollars and fans. It sounds tough. Maybe they should try in another country that allows them a little more freedom and success? Tomi tweeted.

