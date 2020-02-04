Cardi B threatens Tomi Lahren on a leash after he attacks Beyonce and Jay-Z!

Rapper Cardi B reminded the conservative bigmouth Tomi Lahren about his promise to walk her after Tomi published a series of tweets attacking Beyonce and Jay-Z after they refused to represent the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV.

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions and millions of dollars and fans. It sounds tough. Maybe they should try in another country that allows them a little more freedom and success? Tomi tweeted.

She continued: "Do you hate the police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much that you cannot choose your privileged chair asses for 2 minutes to pay them a little respect?"

Cardi was not having any of Bey and Jay's disrespect and simply replied: "Bring me the leash."

Some people on Twitter think that Tomi Lahren is obsessed with Jay … Do they agree?