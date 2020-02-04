Cardi B threatens to put Tomi Lahren on a leash for hitting Beyonce and Jay-Z

%MINIFYHTMLc528104679a85f65933deac03b69d27311% %MINIFYHTMLc528104679a85f65933deac03b69d27312%

The creator of hits & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; apparently he has come out in defense of the powerful couple, who has faced criticism for sitting during the national anthem in the Super Bowl.

Cardi B not here for Tomi Lahren hating Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z. The Bronx woman has threatened to walk the conservative political commentator after he criticized the power couple for sitting during the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV.

Tomi went to Twitter on Sunday, February 2 to hit the Carters. "Beyonce and Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions and millions of dollars and fans. It sounds hard. Maybe they should try in another country that allows them a little more freedom and success? she wrote.

The Fox Nation host added in a separate tweet, "You hate the police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much that you cannot choose your privileged chair asses for 2 minutes to pay a little respect. Negligible."

Tomi Lahren criticizes Beyonce and Jay-Z for sitting during the National Anthem in Super Bowl LIV.

A Twitter user, who is apparently not a Tomi fan, alerted Cardi about the 27-year-old's comments about Bey and Jay-Z. "@iamcardib it's time to walk the dog again," said the user, to which he "Hustlers"Star replied:" Get me my belt. "

Cardi B reacts to Tomi's comments about the power couple.

The Twitter user was referring to Cardi's previous response when Tomi mocked the raptor over the latter's criticism of the government shutdown last year. "It seems that @iamcardib is the last great political mind that supports the Democrats. HA! Keep it up guys! # MAGA2020," Tomi wrote at the time.

Cardi then shot Tomi as he wrote: "Leave me alone, I will accompany you." Tomi hit the rapper back: "I'm sure you would. It still doesn't make your political wandering less silly. #BuildthatWall." In his last clapback in Tomi, Cardi accused the vlogger of racism and called her "a SHEEP."

Beyonce and Jay-Z have taken the heat for their decision to sit for Demi lovatoThe presentation of "The Star-Spangled Banner" in the big game on Sunday. Wendy Williams He said in his talk show on Monday: "Jay-Z and Beyonce, you understand that all eyes were on you. And you should have risen." Then he suggested that if they "don't like the country," they can leave.

Colin Kaepernick He also seemed to shade Jay-Z for staying seated during the national anthem. The free agent shared a screenshot of an Instagram user's post that implied that the hip-hop mogul was being hypocritical with his move in the Super Bowl. "Although I thought we were already & # 39; kneeling & # 39 ;?" Read a caption in the post.