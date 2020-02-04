Calls to 911 of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash witnesses were launched – there was "Boom And Dead Dead Sound,quot;

Following the tragic accident of the Kobe Bryant helicopter that killed the NBA legend, his second daughter and seven other people, 911 calls made by 4 witnesses were made public. Check out their chilling accident accounts!

As a result, the four callers reported the accident after hearing a loud "boom,quot; sound and seeing flames and smoke in the hills of Calabasas.

The four concerned witnesses called the emergency number a total of five times and HollywoodLife obtained and transcribed their reports.

A part of them mentioned the thick fog, a noise similar to an explosion, as well as a fire that stretched up the hill and the smoke that rose from the scene of the accident.

Perhaps due to these conditions, they also told dispatchers that they could hear the helicopter in the hills but not see it.

A caller said: "I am reporting a fire on the hillside, directly east of Las Virgenes Road and A.E. Wright Middle School … in the hills, the flames and the smoke, obviously."

Another call came from someone who was walking along a path in the area at the time: he could hear a plane, as if he were in the clouds but could not see it. Then we heard a bang and a dead sound, and I could see the flames. What crashed into the hill also caught fire … I think it was a plane, a small plane. "

Similarly, a third person who called told the operator that he heard a helicopter crash and was looking at the flames in the middle of the call.

The fourth caller really mentioned having heard that the plane was above his head: "It's thick in the clouds and I heard a crash, and immediately stopped. I can't see it. Call the FAA and find out who is flying in this area and get a flight plan. I was thinking to myself, if this guy has no night vision, I mean, he has no visual. "

Finally, the fifth call came from the first person who called, who wanted to "clarify,quot; the exact location of the helicopter crash.

He went on to mention that the flames had mostly gone out, only smoke was visible.



