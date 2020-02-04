Buttigieg leads Iowa caucus, Sanders second: partial results | News

%MINIFYHTMLcdf941e7d1fd12d7afec7762a2d0073011% %MINIFYHTMLcdf941e7d1fd12d7afec7762a2d0073012%

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg led the Iowa assemblies with 62 percent of the precincts of the 99 Iowa counties they reported Tuesday.

Buttigieg led the search for state delegates with 26.9 percent, while Sen. Bernie Sanders had 25.1 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren had 18.3 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden 15.6 percent.

Partial results occur after confusion and frustration over delays in the announcement of Monday's caucus counts due to a "coding problem,quot; in an application enclosure used to report the data.

It is not clear when the final vote will be announced.

More soon …