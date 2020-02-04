Brook vs. DeLuca: Does David Allen say goodbye or is it a serious return of the cards? The | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML83ce0b4b37b7c8b90e3ddcad4bbbef3111% %MINIFYHTML83ce0b4b37b7c8b90e3ddcad4bbbef3112%





David Allen's roller coaster race can get back on track, but after a punitive loss he almost caused retirement last time, what does the perennial cult hero have left?

The & # 39; White rhinoceros & # 39; returns to face Welsh traveler Dorian Darch at Sheffield Arena this Saturday, live Sky Sports, seven months after the brutal defeat of 10 rounds in July against David Price, one that left him hospitalized and on the verge of abandoning the sport.

It was a night in which the price of Liverpool dominated from beginning to end, his experience as an amateur shone, Allen suffered an injury to the eye socket and tongue when the harsh reality of heavyweight boxing had a painful effect.

"He probably did it now," Allen tweeted from the hospital after that, hours later and added: "After a few weeks I will sit down and decide, is it really worth it?"

He advanced several months and Doncaster's favorite, now a coach who supervises an incipient group of young wrestlers in his hometown, has in fact decided that it is worth fighting, but this is simply a final dance or is another chapter of a career test. start?

Of course, Allen has only lost to a very competent level, his fighting spirit without fear is perhaps his most unfortunate fall. Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz and Tony Yoka are three of his conquerors, including Price, despite his weaknesses, he is an Olympic bronze medalist. Those losses do not create shame, while a defeat by split decision against Lenroy Thomas by the Commonwealth belt certainly leaves regret.

At 27 years of age and after only 24 professional fights, on the surface, it would seem odd to consider retirement, but he is the manor of those painful setbacks that see the revered & # 39; White Rhino & # 39; in this position With the mental struggles that have beset him outside the ring, many would have given up much earlier.

There has also been a lot of criticism that has followed Allen, a lack of conditioning and physical on the night of the fight that caused the disapproval, so what is really left in the tank?

The sensational detention of former world champion Lucas Browne and Nick Webb cannot be overlooked, and although Darch should not provide any obstacle on Saturday (the 35-year-old has been arrested in each of his previous six outings), Allen can Deliver another quick defeat, dusting off the cobwebs in the process. It is speculation about what comes next that will quickly gain traction on social networks once again.

The goal is probably an opportunity for the iconic British title, but not many will want to see Allen with his current champion, the devastating young rookie artist Daniel Dubois. Reference fights against Fabio Wardley and Tom Little must first have priority. One fight at a time is perhaps the best course of action from now on, it is not played at short notice, wait for your time.

Once again there is a smile on the face of the Doncaster man and that is perhaps the greatest victory in this story to date. A growing stable of fighters now keeps him busy, there is stability now, that was not always the case. The mentality and lifestyle have changed for the better.

"There are six days left for my next fight," Allen rejuvenated on Instagram earlier this week, "I'm a little scared, boxing is hard, it hurts, but I miss it a lot, I haven't mentioned my fight too much because I didn't think I ever I would go back to the ring, but every time I look more and more scared and I'm afraid and I'm excited. "

Heavyweight boxing must be taken seriously, the & # 39; White Rhino & # 39; He knows better than most. If Darch is indeed the final enemy in this strange and wonderful boxing race or another boost to the British title honors concludes things for Allen, one thing is certain, however, it has been an intriguing success story.

