Brad Pitt left the BAFTA to meet the separated son Maddox

The reason why the actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; He was unable to attend the BAFTA Awards in London supposedly because he wanted to repair his relationship with his eldest son.

Brad Pitt He reportedly retired from the BAFTA on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the last minute to meet the separated son Maddox.

The star made headlines after skipping the ceremony in London, during which Margot Robbie took the stage to collect his award for Best Supporting Actor for "Once upon a time in Hollywood", citing a" family obligation "for his absence.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the actor chose to visit his eldest son, Maddox, 18, from his marriage to Angelina Jolie, to try to fix their relationship.

The couple stopped talking in 2016 after a big dispute on a private jet flight, which saw the FBI investigate Brad for claims that he had been "physically abusive" towards Maddox. He was acquitted of any wrongdoing.

A source close to "Ad astra"Star told the publication:" Maddox gave Brad the opportunity to speak and left everything. "

"Being a father is the most important thing in your life and would do anything to repair your relationship," they continued. "Maddox has been out in college, so when Brad discovered he was going to be close and they could have a conversation, he canceled the trip to the UK."

Brad's acceptance speech, read by Margot, went viral online after the awards ceremony, when he referred to Britain's exit from the European Union just two days before: "I heard you have become single. Welcome to the club!" – and joked about Prince Harry Y Meghan markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, retiring from royal duties, joking: "I will name this award Harry, because he will return to the United States with me!"