Books Supasundae Champion Hurdle trip | Racing news

Supasundae and rider Robbie Power win the Betway Aintree Hurdle

Jessica Harrington was delighted with Supasundae's return to action at the Irish Champion Hurdle on Saturday.

The 10-year-old boy had his first career in 274 days, but was hit by Honeysuckle in less than five lengths when he finished fourth.

As has been the case during the last two seasons, the goal now is to participate in the three main spring festivals, but after having run at the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham last year, this time it will be the Champion Hurdle.

"I was delighted with him. Now he won't run again and go straight to Cheltenham for the Obstacle Champion," Harrington said.

"He was defeated a little more than four times in a first grade, that's very good for him, he usually needs his first two races."

"It has gone really well, so I hope that puts it in Cheltenham's place."

Harrington's Jett also exceeded market expectations when he was fourth in the Irish Gold Cup with 40-1.

"He ran a great race and I heard people say & # 39; what are you doing there? & # 39 ;, But he also really ran a good race at Christmas, when he was not defeated," he said.

"The ground was a little soft for him, I would have preferred it if they hadn't watered.

"I don't know where he will go. He is in the Gold Cup and also in the Grand National. He jumps so well that I would love to lead him in the Grand National."

"The handicapper can't be too hard, you wouldn't think about it. It could be a national horse."