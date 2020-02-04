Billie Eilish's brother Finneas reveals the secret sounds in his songs

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC, Steve Granitz / WireImage
Finneas O & # 39; Connell he is a musical genius duh.
Monday, Billie eilishthe elder brother stopped The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where the 22-year-old Grammy-winning producer and composer broke down his process as a presenter Jimmy Fallon, revealing that the brother-sister duo loves to incorporate everyday sounds into their music.
"Then, I will walk with, only an iPhone will work, but sometimes I bring, like, a small mobile recorder and simply, if I hear an interesting sound, I record it," he said. "And then, I'll listen to them and say,‘ I wonder how I can use that. "
For Finneas, the method comes from wanting his music to have an original twist. "Well, I mean, because, like, computers and everything has become much cheaper and more accessible," he explained. "I feel that many music producers have, for example, the same toolbox. And I think that, for me, as a producer, I want something to distinguish my things."
Excited to give Jimmy an example of when his recordings came to a song, Finneas recalled an interesting one that Billie got from the dentist, who incorporated her song "Bury A Friend."
"We both have, like, Invisalign, like, dental straighteners and she was at the dentist and they were, like grinding … with that, like, horrible, like … whatever ASMR is, it's the opposite of that. Like, the most unpleasant thing, "he said. "And then she came home from one of those dates and said,‘ I recorded it! "And I said," Great! " And we explain it well in "Bury a friend,quot;.
With his laptop ready, Jimmy compared the original recording of the dental drill tool with the song and was impressed. Looking through the Finneas sound catalog, he asked him to explain some of the other recordings that reached the Grammy-winning album of musicians. When we all fall asleep, where are we going?
For the entrance labeled "crosswalk,quot;, Finneas shared that the sound came from the noise that was heard by pressing a crosswalk button in Australia. "It's just that, every time you cross a street in Australia, you hear that," he told Jimmy. Then, he revealed that the rhythmic sound was later used in the chorus of his song "Bad Guy."
Jimmy was not the only person surprised by this revelation. After playing the choir and hearing the sound of the crosswalk button, the cameras caught The rootsdrummer Questlove with your mouth open
When changing gears, Jimmy asked Finneas, who has written for musicians like Selena Gomez, Halsey, Camila Cabello and more, to explain his composition process and how he can say what song he should to the artists he is working with.
"Well, predominantly, if I'm writing for another artist, I'm sitting there with them and we're writing it together," he said. "So that works, right? Itself because they are in the room and we are talking about their lives." But when it comes to Billie, he shared that he would give a song to his little sister for how talented she is.
"His voice just makes any song sound better to me," he said. "And then, if she wants a song, I say," Take it. It will be better if you do it. "The only ones I really keep are those I am like," This is like a journal entry. "It's so personal that I feel that only I can sing it, although his voice would sound better, but it is the story of my life ".
Before concluding the interview, Finneas mocked the project that he and Billie had just concluded: James bond musical theme for No time to die. "I'm so excited," he said, who later realized that he couldn't reveal too much. "One of the double O agents is in the crowd and I get a hypodermic dart in the neck if I say something … I can tell you something. It's great."
However, he said fans can expect the new song soon. Dying to know the atmosphere of the song, the host of the night invited the singer of "Break My Heart Again,quot; to some interpretations of his favorite Bond songs. Impressed by his extensive knowledge of the melodies, Finneas joked: "They will release a compilation album, but it will be just you."
No time to die Arrives in theaters on April 10.
