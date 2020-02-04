Bachelor explains Peter Weber's ridiculous head injury

The Bachelor He did much more than just explain how Peter Weber had that big scar on his forehead in the three-hour episode tonight, but it's still all we can think of.

The Bachelor appeared to meet his many girlfriends on his first day in Costa Rica with a big bandage on his head, and as he began trying to claim that he fought with a cougar while exploring a volcano, the real story ended up being strangely funny and completely ridiculous to the point that it is almost impressive.

Basically, Peter ran into a golf cart, which didn't move, and then hit his head with a glass of wine.

First we had a representation of the moment by an actor, which was fine, but then we were treated with the real fuzzy security images of Peter's real accident, and it was even more fun than we could have imagined in part because it was so fuzzy.