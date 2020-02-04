Home Entertainment Azriel Clary works with the feds to help bring R. Kelly to...

Azriel Clary works with the feds to help bring R. Kelly to justice!

According to reports, Azriel Clary, the ex-girlfriend and former victim of the dishonest singer R. Kelly, is now working with the feds to help bring him to justice.

TMZ now reports that it is now cooperating with investigators in its federal case of sexual crimes in New York. The media reports that Azriel had considered introducing himself several times, but he was worried that he had already lied to them several times at Kelly's request.

