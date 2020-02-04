Azriel Clary continues her crusade against R. Kelly, premieres new music

R. Kelly's alleged girlfriend, Azriel Clary, continues to use her newly found voice against the singer in disgrace, literally and figuratively.

As you may know, Azriel moved out of R. Kelly's Trump Tower condominium in Chicago in January after a physical fight with one of her other supposed girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage. Since that incident, Azriel has talked about the time he spent with R. Kelly and accused him of sexual and physical abuse.

He launched the first bomb in early January when he told social media that R. Kelly had been lying to everyone and that he had lied to him. When tea began to spill, it was when things became physical between her and Joycelyn.

Since then, Azriel has reunited with his family after being away from them for years. He has also been given detailed interviews about the alleged abuse he experienced at the hands of R. Kelly. Azriel claimed that R. Kelly forced her and other women to do degrading things.

Now, Azriel has hinted that he can help the authorities with his case against R. Kelly. When someone asked him if he would testify, Azriel said the following:

In addition to speaking against R. Kelly, Azriel is in the process of making music. He debuted about what he has been working on in the studio and the lyrics that were heard were a bit surprising. Listen below:

