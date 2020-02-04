Ayushmann Khurrana's last song, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is touching



Ayushmann Khurrana is currently at the top of his game. The actor has a series of successes attached to his name and some highly anticipated projects are in process. Ayushmann's next one is titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and also stars Jitendra Kumar. The film also has Bhumi Pednekar playing a special role. The movie trailer, which was released a few days ago, has already become the topic of conversation in the city. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a love story about two men, who decide to fight their families to be together. A romantic movie, the movie will hit theaters on February 21, 2020. Today, the film's creators released a song from the movie titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho.



The romantic song has been sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and is composed by Tanishk – Vayu. The mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho takes you through the bond that Ayushmann and Jitendra share in the movie and is really adorable. Listen to the song right here.