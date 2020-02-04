Attorney Christopher Brown sues Dame Dash for $ 7.4 million!

Christopher Brown, the lawyer who went viral after Dame Dash rebuked him for his garbage sweaters and his poor sense of style, reportedly hit the media mogul with a lawsuit worth $ 7.4 million.

According to AllHipHop, Brown is suing Dash again for the way he has been talking about him in the media.

The media reports that Brown and filmmaker Josh Webber are furious with Damon for ruining his reputation by claiming that they stole a movie called Dear Frank / The List, starring Robin Givens, Romeo Miller, David Banner, Kandi Burress, Karrueche Tran and others. .

Dame has been talking about Brown in his social networks; Brown now says that as a result of Dame's publications, he and his client have been teased, in addition to losing their job and receiving death threats.

Brown is asking a judge to force Dame to pay $ 6,840,000 in damages, plus another $ 565,000, or $ 1 for each of the rap mogul's followers.