Atlanta Artist J. Scott De A $ AP Mob Dies

J. Scott, one of the main members of the hip-hop group, A $ AP Mob, passed away earlier this week. Vibe reported that A $ AP Ferb, another member of the group, yelled at the late artist in a social media post, writing that he was one of the "healthiest guys,quot; he knew, but apparently God needed him.

Last weekend, tributes and news reports began to appear online that suggested the rapper had died, but it is not known how he died at such a young age. Another musician, Kilo Kish, recalled the rapper's legend on Instagram, including the way J. Scott influenced his belief system.

According to Kish, Scott played a key role in encouraging him to take artistic risks. He said the rapper encouraged the idea of ​​exploration in the "face of fear." Kish added that Scott was the type of person who thought that each member of the group had something to say.

In addition, Scott worked as a DJ for A $ AP Rocky, and also received the title, A $ AP Snacks. He worked in other companies, such as the creative consultant for the hip-hop group and was also a member of the Cozy Boys. Scott was also a managing artist.

Fans of the hip-hop group know that they have run into several doubts over the past year, even when A $ AP Rocky was booked in a Swedish jail after entering a street fight with a 19-year-old boy.

After the fight was reduced, videos of A $ AP Rocky and his friends appeared fighting with the young man in the street. A $ AP Rocky also uploaded social media posts explaining what happened, adding that the 19-year-old was handling women at the event and also fighting with security guards.

The legal battle of $ AP Rocky was at the top of the headlines for a few weeks, to the point that even the president of the United States, Donald Trump, said he would contact the Swedish prime minister to see if something could be done .

Later, Trump turned to his Twitter to say he was disappointed that the prime minister could do nothing.



