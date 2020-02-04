Ashley Graham presents her newborn son during an emotional video

Ashley Graham He has someone who wants you to meet!

On Tuesday, the model gave the world a first look at her newborn son, whom she and her husband Justin Ervin received on January 18, during a touching episode of his podcast Pretty big. Together with Ervin, the new parents revealed that his name is Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin and I remembered the day they welcomed their baby to the world.

When reflecting on the episode on Instagram, Graham wrote: "I couldn't hold back the tears in today's episode @prettybigdealpod. Nothing prepares you for how magical and intense it is to give birth," and added: "Hold my baby for the first time. once is a moment that I will never forget. Such a special moment in my life deserved a GREAT announcement! "

While explaining how becoming a mother changed her during the episode, Graham shared that she opted for a natural birth and that the experience left her feeling safer than ever.