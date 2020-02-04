Ashley Graham presents her newborn son during an emotional video

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Ashley Graham He has someone who wants you to meet!
On Tuesday, the model gave the world a first look at her newborn son, whom she and her husband Justin Ervin received on January 18, during a touching episode of his podcast Pretty big. Together with Ervin, the new parents revealed that his name is Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin and I remembered the day they welcomed their baby to the world.
When reflecting on the episode on Instagram, Graham wrote: "I couldn't hold back the tears in today's episode @prettybigdealpod. Nothing prepares you for how magical and intense it is to give birth," and added: "Hold my baby for the first time. once is a moment that I will never forget. Such a special moment in my life deserved a GREAT announcement! "
While explaining how becoming a mother changed her during the episode, Graham shared that she opted for a natural birth and that the experience left her feeling safer than ever.
"Now, I have to say now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and felt everything, I feel that there is nothing I can't do," he shared. "Like, there is nothing that can happen when I say," Oh, that's too difficult, I can't handle that. "I was working for six hours, naturally."
He joked: "At home. Right there. In a big old pool. Don't worry, it wasn't on the carpet."
Still on the subject of her home birth, the hostess explained that she was grateful to have chosen this route because it gave her more control over the situation. "If I had had the birth in a hospital, I think my anxiety would have gone through the clouds," he told Ervin. "But since I was here, the lights were dim, it was a cold environment, I could eat whatever food I wanted, I could be in bed, I could be in the pool."
When it was time to meet his baby, Graham could not help but get excited by remembering the moment when Ervin saw Issac for the first time.
"And seeing you with tears in your eyes saying," I can see your head, "it gave me so much strength to push it and I really needed that," he said as he held back the tears. "Literally, a moment later, we lay down. I was on my chest and looked into your eyes … And I told you:" We are a family forever. "
So, baby Isaac made his PBD debut and lifelong couple explained how they came up with their name. "Then, everything in his name points to the legacy. Either, you know, Isaac with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Menelik, you know, the real African roots," Ervin said, noting that Giovanni is a nod to both. grandparents named John and the church where his family worshiped.
A day before his emotional PBD episode, Graham took Instagram to share a series of touching images with his little one. "At 6:00 PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7 pounds and 5 ounces of love in our world," he captioned the sweet images, where he can be seen holding Isaac's little fingers. "Knowing our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can't wait to introduce you tomorrow at @prettybigdealpod …"
In August, the supermodel shared that she and her nine-year-old husband were expecting their first child together. Taking place on her ninth wedding anniversary, Graham shared a video of herself with a selfie style on Instagram, which slowly unfolded to reveal her growing bulk. Once his bulge was visible in the shot, the future parents exclaimed: "Surprise!"
In its legend, the star sprang from the news. "Nine years ago, I married the love of my life," he wrote. "It has been the best trip with my favorite person in the world! Today we feel very blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our FAMILY IN GROWTH! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to improve."
After treating her followers with several beautiful photos during her pregnancy, the new mother made another exciting announcement in November during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show. While playing as a host Ellen Degeneres& # 39; Fast fire game of "Burning Questions,quot;, accidentally let out that she and Ervin were waiting for a baby.
"A child," he said, realizing that the cat was out of the bag. "I will have a child! I will be a mother to a child!"
