Articles: Manchester United gave up losing Paul Pogba in the summer | Soccer news

All the main stories and rumors of transferring the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers …

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United is increasingly resigned to losing its star player Paul Pogba, with Real Madrid and Juventus ready to intensify their search.

United is about to prioritize a great summer offer for Jack Grealish after James Maddison approached to sign a new deal in Leicester.

Edinson Cavani's mother, Berta Gómez, has hinted that her son could still join Atlético de Madrid in the summer, but he wants his president Enrique Cerezo to apologize first after a possible January deal for the player failed.

SUN

Manchester City is ready to reduce its losses and let the Joao Cancelo flop leave this summer.

Manchester United fears having to recruit TWO new goalkeepers in the summer, and has already developed a list of transfer replacements.

Manchester City has opened talks to get Luka Reischl, the 16-year-old goal scorer for Red Bull Salzburg.

Athletic Bilbao is monitoring the situation of Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea amid claims that it might soon be available.

West Ham has banned a follower wearing a non-slip shirt while acting as a flag bearer at the London stadium last week.

Arsenal is monitoring Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes with a view to a summer movement for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United sponsors are increasingly frustrated at the club for pulling their stars out of events for fear of awkward questions due to their difficulties in the field.

The Saracens face the possibility of more multi-million dollar losses as a result of the violation of their salary cap, and the main Allianz sponsors will end their nine-year partnership with the club.

Bayern Munich is still interested in the end of Manchester City, Leroy Sane.

Arsenal is interested in Feyenoord's talented midfielder, Orkun Kokcu.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says that former manager Pep Guardiola & # 39; seriously considered & # 39; Play goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the midfield during a match.

Benjamin Mendy has revealed that Pep Guardiola told him to limit his pranks on social networks in the future.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Atlético de Madrid will consider Mauricio Pochettino as his next coach, but will face a battle to convince him to leave the Premier League for his next job.

DAILY STAR

Frank Lampard wants to bring the duo of £ 140 million Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho to Chelsea in the summer, with Willian and Pedro ready to leave Stamford Bridge at the expiration of their contracts.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita tops the list to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea.

West Ham is ready to download Andriy Yarmolenko this summer.

Loris Karius is in trouble in Besiktas since the club believes that the Liverpool borrower has been spending too much time lately.

DAILY EXPRESS

Roy Hodgson wants assurances from the Crystal Palace council that money will be spent on new players in the summer before signing a new agreement.

DAILY LOG

Steven Gerrard insists that clubs must do more to eradicate the disgusting racism in the Scottish game after revealing that Alfredo Morelos is not the only Rangers player who has been abused.

Kilmarnock football operations chief James Fowler has revealed that they approached Youssouf Mulumbu to return to the club, only to have the midfielder "disappear from the face of the earth."