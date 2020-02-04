Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra come hand in hand for their wedding



Armaan Jain and his longtime girlfriend, Anissa Malhtora, decided to get married this year after he proposed to her last year. The couple's wedding festivities began a few days ago with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an entertaining night of sangeet and finally the big fat wedding. However, tonight, the newlyweds organized a party for friends, family and colleagues to celebrate their union. We blew up Armaan and Anissa when they came looking starring together.



While Armaan opted for a black and white bandhgala, Anissa wore a shiny silver lehenga that made her look dreamy. They also saw Armaan's parents, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, arrive first. Many celebrities are expected to appear today also for the big celebration. Check out the photos below.