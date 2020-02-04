Ari Fletcher & # 39; Beat Up & # 39; Rapper BF MoneyBagg Yo In Club – "She hit him,quot;! (Vine)

New accusations have emerged about a violent encounter between rapper Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher. But according to the report, it was Ari who was allegedly abusing rapper Moneybagg Yo.

A woman named Monica (Here is her IG) claims that she witnessed Ari allegedly abusing Moneybagg. According to Monica, Ari hit Moneybagg repeatedly and ran after him while fleeing the assault.

The incident, according to the woman, occurred inside a Miami nightclub.

Monica told a media outlet:

“MoneyBagg I was an Exchange host in Miami. He left first and then Ari ran after him without shoes and hit him in the back.

And then he added:

“She was chasing him. I'm pretty sure I saw his wig too. "

Here is a video that aims to show the aftermath of the altercation.

After the news of the alleged assault of Moneybagg was learned yesterday, the rapper did everything possible to silence the rumors. He told fans that he and Ari are still together, and he wants fans to focus on the most important thing: that he will soon release new music.

Listens: