Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a revelation session with Ellen DeGeneres?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to sit with Ellen DeGeneres where they will tell everything about life inside the royal palace? That is the subject of a new In Touch report in its February 10, 2020 edition. According to the report, Meghan and Harry have been in talks with Ellen for the interview for several months. Rumors had circulated that Oprah Winfrey was trying to get the interview, but according to the publication, it is Ellen who has spent time talking with the couple about her infamous Megxit.

The publication cited a source who discussed the next interview.

"They have been in talks with Ellen about it for months, long before they published the statement about resigning as royalty. Choosing Ellen was obvious because they love her so much."

If you haven't seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement about his abandonment of his platform as royalty members, you can see it below.

The world has had mixed reactions to the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal duties and from the United Kingdom. The couple moved to Canada, where they are starting a new life for themselves and their nine-month-old son Archie. Some people support Harry and Meghan and believe that their marriage and emotional well-being should come first and be a priority.

Others feel that Meghan and Harry are abandoning their royal duties and that it was a dishonorable act for them to leave the monarchy as they did.

People have many questions about why the couple left the monarchy and chose to leave that life behind and, according to the source, no topic will be out of bounds during the interview. The source of In Touch Weekly continued.

"Initially they were going to do an interview about their new life in Canada, but Harry is furious with the queen for stripping them of their titles (Her Royal Highness) and their military duties, so they can reveal what really happened. Behind the doors of the palace: favoritism, discussions with William and Kate, stabbed in the back.I'm sure the queen will hit the roof if they keep going, but at the end of the day, now that they are "out,quot; of the royal family, Harry and Meghan are free to do what they want. "

At this point, it is not clear if the source has accurate information.

Ellen DeGeneres has not published a statement indicating that she plans to interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



