Andy Samberg, Jimmy Fallon & # 39; s Tune is the best way to start your day

Talk about the perfect way to kick– Start your day, right?
Monday, Andy SambergY Jimmy Fallon joined in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to offer an electric performance of his original song "High Kickin & # 39;" Decorated with flared monkeys inspired by the 70s and hairy black wigs, the Saturday night live The students detailed their obsession with high kicks and the problems that arise from their deep love for the dance movement. Between the hilarious lyrics and the funky rhythm of the song, it's no surprise that "High Kickin & # 39;" It was a catchy tune.
"High kickin & # 39 ;, high kickin & # 39; / That's kicking very high," Andy and Jimmy sang together. "High kicks, high kicks / Our shoes will touch the sky."
Then, Jimmy took over delivering his verse. "Since we were babies, we have been causing a storm," he sang. "We started kicking before birth."
Breaking down the movement for the audience, the Brooklyn nine and nine The star continued: "Our feet start low, and then our feet go up / Our toes in the air / We just can't get enough."
Jimmy intervened: "I can kick a wall, kick a tree that is tall / I can kick a shelf that is full of dolls," followed by an equally incredible and totally ridiculous list of items that Andy could kick.
"I can kick a beer," he continued. "Kick a Subaru / I can kick the moon." Turning to each other, they both sang: "But I would never kick you."
Breaking down the toll that kicks have taken in their lives, Jimmy began the second verse, singing: "As you can see, we clearly love to kick / But it has had a negative impact on relationships."
Offering more information, Andy sang: "The girls see us kicking & # 39; / then they ask us to leave / we were fired from Foot Locker for kicking my boss Steve."
As before, Jimmy sang a hilarious list. This time, he was from all the places he had been asked to leave due to his obsession. "Expelled from my school," he began. "Expelled from the pool / Expelled from the church because I violated the rules."
For his part, Adam continued the list, "Expelled from the mall, from Montreal / Outside the soccer field, because we kicked the balls."
After promising to stop kicking once and for all, the duo's willpower is tested when they are presented with the perfect time to kick. But of course, their resolution does not last long and, before you know it, they return to their kicks.
"High kicks, high kicks / That's kicking too high," they sang for the last time. "High kicks, high kicks / Our shoes will touch the sky. Wow. Wow. Wow."
Watch how Andy and Jimmy show their love for high kicks in the video above!
