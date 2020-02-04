Andy Murray should skip the French Open for Wimbledon, says Alex Corretja | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML8811e79bc7e0fb70ae9d74e9bfb729d411% %MINIFYHTML8811e79bc7e0fb70ae9d74e9bfb729d412%

Andy Murray should skip the French Open and use the clay season to prepare for Wimbledon, says former coach Alex Corretja.

Currently, Murray is marginalized by a bruise in the pelvic bone, forcing him to miss the Australian Open, and it is currently unclear when the former World No. 1 may return.

Corretja, who was part of the Murray coaches team for three years between 2008 and 2011, believes the 32-year-old should focus on the grass court season.

Murray has not played a clay court game since the French Open semifinal against Stan Wawrinka in 2017 that caused his hip problems to begin.

However, Corretja doesn't think he should stop competing on the surface, saying, "I really don't know exactly how it feels now, but clay, I should use it to get enough matches to be ready for the grass.

"Because if you skip the clay season, there will be such a long gap before the grass. And the grass is only three weeks, so it is difficult to have the feeling of so many games."

"He needs to go thinking that those matches are the best preparation he could have to be ready for Wimbledon, and that's all he needs to know. The more games he has, the better, but he doesn't need to cook too much." .

"He has experience and his body is suffering. If he will play so many games, he will not change anything, because for him to reach the semifinals in Madrid or in another tournament, he will not make any difference."

"But, if something is going to make a difference for him, it's having a good tournament in Wimbledon. And that means being healthy."

Corretja could see Murray choosing not to play the French Open, saying: "It's very demanding, and maybe you play three games, those three games, can be five sets, four sets, five sets, and you're only in the fourth round.

"And if you're only in the fourth round, for Andy, it's nothing. Maybe I should say: & # 39; OK, I'm coming home, I'm staying in London, I practice & # 39 ;, and I prepare for Queen & # 39; s ".

Murray won the last of his three Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon in 2016 and reached the quarter-finals the following year despite limping during the tournament.

With the grass still as a surface on which many players don't feel particularly comfortable, Corretja believes Murray can be a threat.

"If he gets that kind of rhythm, it will be dangerous, because he knows the feeling and what it takes to win," Corretja added.

"But it also depends on the draw, which will be a bit complicated for everyone because you don't want to face it in the first rounds."

"It won't be easy because, when you haven't played for so long, recovering after long matches, the best of five, is not easy."

"But I think anything I do in the future will be a gift. He has already done everything he wanted."

"I remember talking to him and he really told me when he started, he said: & # 39; I want to be number one, I want to win slams, I want to win the Davis Cup, something that is almost impossible for us & # 39 ;.

"He achieved all these goals, the Olympic Games, so it should be just relief and feel like, OK, whatever comes will be an incredible prize."

