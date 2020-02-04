All photos and videos of Armaan Jain's great wedding ceremony

%MINIFYHTMLb1c05dea594713fea0fda7d891b3392511% %MINIFYHTMLb1c05dea594713fea0fda7d891b3392512%

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra dated for a long time before the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. Armaan proposed to Anissa last year and the couple finally married last night. Their wedding festivities had been underway since the last days. They started with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a night of Sangeet and finally got married. Many stars came to congratulate the couple last night, including Armaan's cousins, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Not only them, little Taimur Ali Khan also attracted a lot of attention when the baraat entered.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria were among the many guests who arrived for the big wedding. In the middle of a lot of fun, dancing and celebration, the couple became a man and a woman. We have aligned all the internal photos and videos of the night it was. Scroll and take a look.