Alex Rodriguez is every dad trying to dance in the first TikTok

Alex Rodriguez It's officially on TikTok.

The baseball star just made Dad's last move in his first post on the video app, which co-stars his 15-year-old daughter, Natasha. The video shows Rodriguez trying the Renegade Challenge on the sidelines of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where he 2020 Super Bowlonly celebrated and where his love, Jennifer Lopez, dominated the halftime show with Shakira.

And where his teenage daughter kills the movements easily, Rodriguez hilariously can't keep up, so he makes his own movements. And in Dad's true fashion, he was having fun all the time.

As she wrote in her legend, "Tashi told me that this TikTok is the big news, so I had to try it! She said this is what children call the #RenegadeChallenge. How did I do it?!?! Follow me on @tiktok on AROD13. I will try not to be ashamed. "

And this is not the only funny dance video that Rodriguez has shared this week.