Alex Lely and Jeremy Jones have assumed the position of captains of the European Team and the US Team. UU. For the Mosconi Cup | News News

Europe will seek to recover the trophy at Alexandra Palace this December after suffering consecutive defeats against the United States.





Alex Lely has been named new captain of the European team in the Mosconi Cup with Jeremy Jones as captain of the USA team. UU.

The Dutchman Lely returns to the helm, with Karl Boyes as his vice-captain, having been European captain in 2008 and 2009. In his first Cup as captain, he led Europe to an 11-5 victory in Malta before losing 11- 7 before the US UU. next year.

"It's very exciting," Lely said of his appointment. "It has been 10 years since I was the last captain and that is a long time in the context of the Mosconi Cup. It has grown to be so great at that time and is improving every year. With the United States winning the last two years, the Cup Mosconi sparks again.

"We have a large group of talents in Europe. We have two jokers, so together with Karl Boyes we will have to make the right decisions to congratulate the three players who qualify through the classification. There will be a list of usual suspects and new contenders. A new contender to consider would be Fedor Gorst, who was very close to joining the team last year and is now a world champion.

"We need to act together. It's not just about making the balls, it's about acting as a team and it will be very important for the team to gel. Communication will be very important between the coaches and the players, and between the players themselves. Playing At home, we want to bring it home.

"In the last 10 years, I have been training a lot, working with the best players and commenting a lot. So I have been very close to the Mosconi Cup and the elite group and I have learned a lot. I think 10 years ago I was pretty green, a little newbie. I didn't have as much experience as a coach as now.

Lely takes the reins as the European captain of Marcus Chamat, who led the team from 2015 to 2019, raising the cup three times.

Jones will captain the US team. UU. As they advance through the three mobs at the Alexandra Palace.

Jones, a former US Open champion and five-time Mosconi Cup winner, had been vice-captain of Johan Ruijsink when the United States regained the European Team Cup in London in 2018 and successfully defended it in Las Vegas last November. Jones has named Joey Gray as his vice captain.

Jones said: "After the last few years, I think that I and the boys realize that it is about building trust, comfort and knowing that our team supports each other. Along with serious training, that's what makes a winning team. "

"So next year it will be much more than that and not stand still at all. We are professionals and a high standard is required and expected and our boys know it. They have learned to respect this while they love the challenge; that is called heart !

"For my vice-captain, I thought of many worthy names for many reasons, but Joey Gray was the first and last to enter my mind. Joey is a great player, a great guy and very involved in improving the group. I know him for many, many years and I feel that he will mix with any of the five we go with. Personally, I can't wait to work with him. 2020 is going to be amazing. "

The competition returns to Alexandra Palace, London, from Tuesday, December 1 to Friday, December 4.