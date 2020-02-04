Al Pacino causes a split rumor with his girlfriend after partying with actress Felicity Dean

The actor of & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; He allegedly broke up with his 40-year-old girlfriend, Meital Dohan, after being seen celebrating the BAFTA Awards with the 61-year-old actress Felicity Dean.
Al Pacino, 79, and his 40-year-old girlfriend Mehan Dohan According to reports, they have called their relationship time after a year of dating.
According to the British newspaper The Sun, "the Irish"The actor and his Israeli boyfriend found it difficult to handle the 39-year age gap between them, so they decided to go their separate ways.
The report comes when Pacino was seen attending several parties after the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night, January 2, 2020 with the actress. Felicity Dean.
"Al and Felicity are long-term friends, but lately they have approached," a source told The Sun. "They have a lot in common and share the same sense of humor."
"Al is almost 80 years old, but he still has a lot of energy and loves to party and socialize."
Pacino has never married, but he has three children: his daughter Julie, 30, with his ex-girlfriend. Jan Tarrant and twins Olivia and Anton, 19, with previous love Beverly D & # 39; Angelo.