9 dead, including 3 children, in a video game room in Mexico | News

Four gunmen shot dead nine people in a video game room in western Mexico, and among the dead were three children aged 12, 13 and 14.

Prosecutors in the state of Michoacán said Monday night that the attack left two other people injured.

Apparently, the attackers were looking for specific targets, but then opened fire indiscriminately against the clients. Two of the victims were 17 and 18 years old.

The attack occurred on Monday in the city of Uruapan, where violence has reached shocking proportions.

During the weekend, investigators also found the decomposed bodies of 11 people in clandestine graves in Uruapan.

Prosecutors said they were investigating the case of a missing person when they received information about clandestine moats.

And on Friday in Uruapan, armed men attacked a municipal police patrol, killing an officer and injuring two others.

That attack may have been a reprisal for Friday's arrest of a leader of a Viagra gang who has been implicated in 19 murders.

The territorial wars between the drug cartels of Jalisco and Viagra, as well as their predecessors, have bloodied the city for several years.

In August, armed men from the Jalisco cartel left nine bodies hanging from an overpass, with seven bodies more pirated and thrown down the nearby road. Right on the road were three more bodies, for a total of 19. They hung a banner from the overpass that threatened the Viagra.

Uruapan is where many believe that the Mexican drug war in 2006-2012 began in September 2006, when armed and masked men broke into a bar and threw five severed heads to the dance floor, along with written threats to their rivals .