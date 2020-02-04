50 Cent received an extra $ 5K in the ongoing battle of Teairra Mari Court

In what seems like an endless judicial battle, 50 Cent has received an additional $ 5K in his lawsuit against Teairra Mari.

According to The Blast, “According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge in Los Angeles ordered Mari to pay $ 5,295.50 in penalties. The court also ordered the reality star to deliver the financial records to 50 Cent, to help him raise the $ 30,000 he owes in attorneys' fees. ”

Last month, the recipient of the Hollywood Walk of Fame submitted documents alleging that Teairra refused to hand over his bank statements and details of his earnings from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

He continues to claim that the singer has not paid a red penny, although he was allegedly paid $ 100K for his role in the reality show.

“To date, Mari has not paid a penny to Jackson in satisfaction of the ruling despite earning more than $ 100,000 last year. His previous claims under oath that he is "bankrupt,quot; are no longer true, and it is clearer than ever that he has no intention of paying off his debts. "

Roommates, if you remember, Teairra sued 50 for publishing a sexually graphic image of her, which was initially published by her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, allegedly. He hired Lisa Broomfield to fight the case and held a press conference, which was later dismissed.

50 refuted his claims and said the image was all over Al Gore's innanet, even before he published it again. Unfortunately, for the reality star, the judge sided with the rapper and hit the amount of $ 30K with his lawyer.

Teairra has had many problems. If you fight against the supposed alcoholism, DUI and a heartbreak pain, you could definitely use a break. Hopefully you can pay this debt and be one of the things you should not worry about.